Day 2: Native Youth Olympics Features Stick Pull

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published April 23, 2010 at 6:14 PM AKDT

The second day of the Senior Native Youth Olympics in Anchorage featured the Eskimo stick pull in the morning.There's also a version called the Indian stick pull and Elia Tulik from the Nelson Island community of Nightmute has competed in both.He's a junior this year and says he's tried all the events but he qualified for the Indian stick pull which in a way he's been practicing for a long time.Photo and Story by Lori Townsend, APRN - AnchorageDay #2 at the Olympics included the toe tick competion.Download Audio (MP3)
