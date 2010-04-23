Day 2: Native Youth Olympics Features Stick Pull

The second day of the Senior Native Youth Olympics in Anchorage featured the Eskimo stick pull in the morning.There's also a version called the Indian stick pull and Elia Tulik from the Nelson Island community of Nightmute has competed in both.He's a junior this year and says he's tried all the events but he qualified for the Indian stick pull which in a way he's been practicing for a long time.Photo and Story by Lori Townsend, APRN - AnchorageDay #2 at the Olympics included the toe tick competion.Download Audio (MP3)