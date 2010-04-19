Vietnam Veterans Honored in DC

The Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington, DC bears the names of more than 58,000 men and women killed in service. But there are hundreds of veterans of that conflict who have died in the decades since the war who are not listed on the wall.The group the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund wants to pay tribute to them, too, so every year inducts men and women into their honor roll.In Washington on Monday 97 Americans were remembered in an “In Memory” ceremony including one Alaskan.Photo and Story by Libby Casey, APRN - Washington DCRetired Staff Sergeant Bob Lupo (right) traveled from Eagle River to read his poem "Emotions" about Vietnam veterans. The wall is behind him.Download Audio (MP3)