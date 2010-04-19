Alaska News Nightly: April 19, 2010

Photo by Libby Casey, APRN - Washington DCFamilies line up on the Mall in Washington to pay tribute to their loved-ones, Vietnam veterans who have died since theirservice.Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio (MP3)Session Ends But Not Without Last Minute Scurrying Dave Donaldson, APRN – JuneauNeither the House nor the Senate met the 90-day deadline in adjourning the session early Monday morning. But, after a lot of pressure involving some of the most important issues that have been before them this year, they got the job done.Voters Will Get Right to Expand Legislature Dave Donaldson, APRN – JuneauVoters this fall will decide whether to expand the Alaska Legislature. The Legislature has approved a Constitutional Amendment Ballot Question that would create four more House and two more Senate districts.Head Tax Fee Reduced Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – JuneauAlaska lawmakers voted Sunday to substantially reduce the fee paid by cruise ship passengers. The bill they passed is expected to meet terms of an agreement that will end a lawsuit brought by the cruise industry.New Fish Buyer to Open on Kuskokwim River Shane Iverson, KYUK – BethelA new fish buyer is planning to open on the Kuskokwim River. Kuskokwim Seafoods will be just the second buyer on the river, and the only one operating above Bethel.Russian Delegation Compares Oil Explorations Notes with AlaskansLori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageA delegation of Russian scientists and Indigenous leaders just concluded a trip to Barrow to compare experiences with Barrow's Inupiaq residents about the impacts of the oil and gas industry on coastal communities. The group was sponsored by Pacific Environment, an environmental organization focused on protecting the Pacific Rim.Legislation to Expand Coastal Communities’ Say Withdrawn Dave Donaldson, APRN – Juneau and Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO – JuneauLegislation giving coastal communities greater say in local development issues was withdrawn at the end of the session, with promises the issue would get a fair hearing “next time.” Legislators who sponsored it say it will be back.Vietnam Veterans Honored in DC Libby Casey, APRN – Washington DCThe Vietnam War Memorial Wall in Washington, DC bears the names of more than 58,000 men and women killed in service. But there are hundreds of veterans of that conflict who have died in the decades since the war who are not listed on the wall. The group the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund wants to pay tribute to them, too, so every year inducts men and women into their honor roll. In Washington on Monday 97 Americans were remembered in an “In Memory” ceremony including one Alaskan.