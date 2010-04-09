AK AARP Director Lauds Passage of Health Care Reform

About 62,000 Alaskans are on Medicare. During the heat of the debate over health care reform, the AARP, a more than 37-million member elder advocacy organization, took some heat of its own when it endorsed the final legislation package.Ken Osterkamp (right) is the Alaska director for AARP.He says the organization lost some members during the controversy, but since the passage, some have returned. He says although some of the fixes AARP would have liked to see didn't make the final bill there's a lot of good in it and he says it was time to put a stop to some arbitrary practices by insurance carriers.Lori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)Photo Provided by AARP.