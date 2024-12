An Anchorage teenager has been selected as the Boys and Girls club 2010 Youth of the Year for Alaska.David Huff is an 18-year -old junior at East High.He frequents the honor role at his school and is an enthusiastic supporter of the Mountain View Boys and Girls Club.Huff started attending the Mountain View branch of the club in 2005.Story and Photo by Lori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)