Mackey Wins 4th Consecutive Iditarod

Lance Mackey (above in bib) won an unprecedented fourth consecutive Iditarod on Tuesday.He arrived in Nome ahead of Hans Gatt and Jeff King.

King (right) led for much of the race and praised his team but said they needed more rest than Mackey's in the final push to the finish. Ken Anderson is expected into Nome after King.John Baker, Hugh Neff, Ramey Smyth, Sebastian Schnuelle, Dallas Seavey and Mitch Seavey round out the top ten in the standings. So far, 14 mushers have scratched and 54 are still on the trail.Rookie Hank Debruin currently holds the Red Lantern. He is resting at the Nulato checkpoint, almost 350 miles from Nome.Photos and Story by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)