Blog and Photos by Tim Bodony, APN

Musher Newton Marshall arrives in Galena over the weekend. Marshall is making his first Iditarod.

Although a rookie, Marshall has been running near the middle of the field.

Larry, Lance Mackey's famous lead dog with three Iditarod victories and four Yukon Quest victories to his credit.Larry was put in charge of the team that Mackey provided to Marshall this year. Marshall reported that Larry is limping a bit, but wasn't sure he would need to be dropped.

Video by Patrick Yack, APRN - Anchorage