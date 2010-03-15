Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Musher Newton Marshall

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published March 15, 2010 at 4:00 AM AKDT

Blog and Photos by Tim Bodony, APN

Musher Newton Marshall arrives in Galena over the weekend. Marshall is making his first Iditarod.

Although a rookie, Marshall has been running near the middle of the field.

Larry, Lance Mackey's famous lead dog with three Iditarod victories and four Yukon Quest victories to his credit.Larry was put in charge of the team that Mackey provided to Marshall this year. Marshall reported that Larry is limping a bit, but wasn't sure he would need to be dropped.

Video by Patrick Yack, APRN - Anchorage
News
Pat Yack
See stories by Pat Yack