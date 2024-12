Jeff King reached Unalakleet Sunday morning.

Fed his dogs.

Grabbed a bite to eat.Rested and then got back on the trail headed towards Shaktoolik.King is chasing rival Lance Mackey who arrived in Unalakleet before King - and departed Unalakleet before King.Hans Gatt and Hugh Neff also are in pursuit Sunday morning.Photos by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage