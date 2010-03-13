Zirkle In To Nulato
Aliy Zirkle reached Nulato shortly before noon on Saturday, leading a talented field of women mushers. She arrived with 12 dogs about 11:25.The Two Rivers musher is racing in her 10th Iditarod. Her best finish was in 2005 when she finished 11th.
Other mushers of interest (and number of dogs):
- Jessie Royer: Out of Galena. (12)
- DeeDee Jonrowe: In to Galena. (8)
- Michelle Phillips: In to Galena. (12)
- Judy Currier: Out of Ruby. (12)
- Kristy Berington (Right): In to Ruby. (13)
- Cindy Gallea: In to Ruby. (15)
- Colleen Robertia: In to Ruby. (15)
- Tamara Rose: Out of Cripple. (12)
- Celeste Davis: In to Cripple. (11)
- Jane Faulkner: In to Cripple. (12)
Scratches: Karen Ramstead, Kathleen Frederick, Karin Hendrickson, Zoya DeNure.Photo by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - AnchorageAnna and Kristy Berington at Willow before Sundays' start. Kristy is a rookie from Kasilof.