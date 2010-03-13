Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Zirkle In To Nulato

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published March 13, 2010 at 12:22 PM AKST

Aliy Zirkle reached Nulato shortly before noon on Saturday, leading a talented field of women mushers. She arrived with 12 dogs about 11:25.The Two Rivers musher is racing in her 10th Iditarod. Her best finish was in 2005 when she finished 11th.

Other mushers of interest (and number of dogs):

  • Jessie Royer: Out of Galena. (12)
  • DeeDee Jonrowe: In to Galena. (8)
  • Michelle Phillips: In to Galena. (12)
  • Judy Currier: Out of Ruby. (12)
  • Kristy Berington (Right): In to Ruby. (13)
  • Cindy Gallea: In to Ruby. (15)
  • Colleen Robertia: In to Ruby. (15)
  • Tamara Rose: Out of Cripple. (12)
  • Celeste Davis: In to Cripple. (11)
  • Jane Faulkner: In to Cripple. (12)

Scratches: Karen Ramstead, Kathleen Frederick, Karin Hendrickson, Zoya DeNure.Photo by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - AnchorageAnna and Kristy Berington at Willow before Sundays' start. Kristy is a rookie from Kasilof.Follow the Iditarod on APRN, at APRN.org or on Twitter @APRN or @Iditarod.
Pat Yack
