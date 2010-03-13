King Reaches Kaltag

Jeff King is first into Kaltag. He arrived about 11:42 Saturday morning. As of noon, there were no reports on the number of dogs.Other mushers of interest (and number of dogs):

Hugh Neff: Nearing Kaltag. (13)

Lance Mackey: Nearing Kaltag. (12)

Mitch Seavey: Out of Nulato. (12)

Hans Gatt: Out of Nulato. (12)

Sonny Lindner: In to Nulato. (14)

Sebastian Schnuelle: In to Nulato. (Not reported at noon Saturday)

Ken Anderson: In to Nulato. (12)

Dallas Seavey (right): In to Nulato. (12)

Sven Haltmann: In to Nulato. (12)

Aliy Zirkle: In to Nulato. (12)

Gerry Willomitzer: In to Nulato. (13)

Photo by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage