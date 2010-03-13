King Reaches Kaltag
Jeff King is first into Kaltag. He arrived about 11:42 Saturday morning. As of noon, there were no reports on the number of dogs.Other mushers of interest (and number of dogs):
- Hugh Neff: Nearing Kaltag. (13)
- Lance Mackey: Nearing Kaltag. (12)
- Mitch Seavey: Out of Nulato. (12)
- Hans Gatt: Out of Nulato. (12)
- Sonny Lindner: In to Nulato. (14)
- Sebastian Schnuelle: In to Nulato. (Not reported at noon Saturday)
- Ken Anderson: In to Nulato. (12)
- Dallas Seavey (right): In to Nulato. (12)
- Sven Haltmann: In to Nulato. (12)
- Aliy Zirkle: In to Nulato. (12)
- Gerry Willomitzer: In to Nulato. (13)
Photo by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage