King Out of Nulato Leads Iditarod; Mackey in Pursuit
Jeff King continues to lead the Iditarod Saturday morning. He left Nulato at 7:20 Saturday morning with 13 dogs. He took about a four-hour rest in Nulato.Lance Mackey, another Iditarod champion, was in to Nulato at 4:37 this morning, an hour and fifteen minutes behind King. He was down to 12 dogs. He was out at 7:58, 23 minutes behind King.Hugh Neff, arrived at 5:09 this morning and left at 7:57, a minute before Mackey.Mitch Seavey was in to Nulato at 6:00 a.m. and he was out at 8:13 this morning.
Other mushers of interest (as of Saturday morning):
- Hans Gatt in to Nulato.
- Sebastian Schnuelle in to Galena.
- Aliy Zirkle in to Galena.
- John Baker in to Galena.
- Zack Steer in to Galena.
- Martin Buser in to Galena.
- DeeDee Jonrowe in to Galena.
- Middy Johnson in to Ruby.
- Newton Marshall in to Cripple.
Justin Savidis scratched in McGrath.Photo by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage.John Baker relaxes before last week's start in Willow.