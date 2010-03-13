Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
King Out of Nulato Leads Iditarod; Mackey in Pursuit

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published March 13, 2010 at 9:15 AM AKST

Jeff King continues to lead the Iditarod Saturday morning. He left Nulato at 7:20 Saturday morning with 13 dogs. He took about a four-hour rest in Nulato.Lance Mackey, another Iditarod champion, was in to Nulato at 4:37 this morning, an hour and fifteen minutes behind King. He was down to 12 dogs. He was out at 7:58, 23 minutes behind King.Hugh Neff, arrived at 5:09 this morning and left at 7:57, a minute before Mackey.Mitch Seavey was in to Nulato at 6:00 a.m. and he was out at 8:13 this morning.

Other mushers of interest (as of Saturday morning):

  • Hans Gatt in to Nulato.
  • Sebastian Schnuelle in to Galena.
  • Aliy Zirkle in to Galena.
  • John Baker in to Galena.
  • Zack Steer in to Galena.
  • Martin Buser in to Galena.
  • DeeDee Jonrowe in to Galena.
  • Middy Johnson in to Ruby.
  • Newton Marshall in to Cripple.

Justin Savidis scratched in McGrath.Photo by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage.John Baker relaxes before last week's start in Willow.
