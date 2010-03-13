King Out of Nulato Leads Iditarod; Mackey in Pursuit

Jeff King continues to lead the Iditarod Saturday morning. He left Nulato at 7:20 Saturday morning with 13 dogs. He took about a four-hour rest in Nulato.Lance Mackey, another Iditarod champion, was in to Nulato at 4:37 this morning, an hour and fifteen minutes behind King. He was down to 12 dogs. He was out at 7:58, 23 minutes behind King.Hugh Neff, arrived at 5:09 this morning and left at 7:57, a minute before Mackey.Mitch Seavey was in to Nulato at 6:00 a.m. and he was out at 8:13 this morning.

Other mushers of interest (as of Saturday morning):

Hans Gatt in to Nulato.

Sebastian Schnuelle in to Galena.

Aliy Zirkle in to Galena.

John Baker in to Galena.

Zack Steer in to Galena.

Martin Buser in to Galena.

DeeDee Jonrowe in to Galena.

Middy Johnson in to Ruby.

Newton Marshall in to Cripple.

Justin Savidis scratched in McGrath.Photo by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage.John Baker relaxes before last week's start in Willow.