Jeff King was the first Iditarod musher to reach the Yukon River, pulling into Ruby at 3:08 this morning after the 100 mile run from Cripple.

While King has built a sizeable lead, some mushers behind him are struggling with issues related to dog food, rough trail and cold temperatures.Photo and Story by Tim Bodony, APRNDownload Audio (MP3)Mushers began arriving in Ruby on Thursday before making their push towards Nome.