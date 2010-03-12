WASPs Finally Recognized for WWII Duty

WASP Deanie Parrish accepted the medal on behalf of her fellow pilots, both those gathered in the audience and the hundreds who have died or couldn't travel to Washington.

More than 1,000 skilled aviators who served the United States during World War II didn’t receive military benefits, weren’t commissioned, and for decades after the war weren’t viewed as veterans.

The reason? They were women.This week the Women Air Force Service Pilots, or WASPs, received formal recognition when they were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for their service. Three Alaskans are among their ranks, and one journeyed from Juneau to Washington for Wednesday’s ceremony.Story and Photo by Libby Casey, APRN - Washington DCDownload Audio (MP3)