Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Musher’s Best Friend – It’s Obvious

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published March 11, 2010 at 6:17 PM AKST

The Iditarod leaders were camped out at the remote Cripple checkpoint late Thursday afternoon. Dallas Seavey still tops the standings, ahead of John Baker and Martin Buser. But all three have to wait until early morning to leave the checkpoint, after they've completed their 24 hour layovers. In the meantime, Jeff King is likely to take back the lead, with Hugh Neff, Mitch Seavey and Lance Mackey close behind.Every musher will tell you the real athletes on the trail are the dogs.  And on every team there are always a few standouts.Photo and Story by Annie Feidt, APRN – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)Jeff King's lead dog takes a break Wednesday afternoon.Follow all the Iditarod action on APRN, at APRN.org and on Twitter @APRN or @Iditarod.
News
Pat Yack
See stories by Pat Yack