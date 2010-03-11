Musher’s Best Friend – It’s Obvious

The Iditarod leaders were camped out at the remote Cripple checkpoint late Thursday afternoon. Dallas Seavey still tops the standings, ahead of John Baker and Martin Buser. But all three have to wait until early morning to leave the checkpoint, after they've completed their 24 hour layovers. In the meantime, Jeff King is likely to take back the lead, with Hugh Neff, Mitch Seavey and Lance Mackey close behind.Every musher will tell you the real athletes on the trail are the dogs. And on every team there are always a few standouts.Photo and Story by Annie Feidt, APRN – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)Jeff King's lead dog takes a break Wednesday afternoon.Follow all the Iditarod action on APRN, at APRN.org and on Twitter @APRN or @Iditarod.