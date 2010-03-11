Fish and Wildlife Assessing Land-Swap in Izembek

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is looking at the environmental impacts of a proposed land-swap and road project in the Alaska Peninsula’s Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.Congress passed legislation signed into law last year calling for the land exchange and allowing for a road to connect two communities. But environmentalists are still fighting the plan.Photo and Story by Libby Casey, APRN – WashingtonA handful of environmentalists, among them a man dressed as a Pacific black brant gathered outside the Interior Department ahead of a meeting the controversial land swap.Download Audio (MP3)