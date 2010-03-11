DeeDee Not Counting Out Her Chances

DeeDee Jonrowe left Takotna at blank this morning, after taking her 24 hour layover at the popular checkpoint.The Willow musher is running in her 30th Iditarod this year. She hasn’t had a perfect race so far and is down to 11 dogs but she hasn’t lost her love for the trail.She says anything that makes them more comfortable is critical at this point. With so many dogs dropped already, Jonrowe needs to make sure her remaining team is happy and healthy.But she says she’s not counting her team out yet.Photo and Story by Annie Feidt.Jonrowe tends to one of her dogs during at a checkpoint.Follow all the Iditarod action on APRN, at APRN.org and on Twitter, @APRN or @Iditarod.