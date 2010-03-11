Mushers Reach Cripple

Photo by Annie Feidt, APRN - AnchorageWilliam Pinkham's dogs - wearing their signature pink booties - take a break in McGrath.The race reaches the mid-way point on Thursday, as mushers make their way to Cripple.In the old days, Cripple was part of the Iditarod Mining District. At the turn of the 20th Century, millions of dollars of gold were mined from the area.By mid-morning, Dallas Seavey, John Baker, Martin Buser, Bruce Linton and Michelle Phillips - a rookie - had made it to Cripple.