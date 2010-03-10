Baker Takes Iditarod Lead; King Wins Penair Award

Kotzebue's Jon Baker is leading the Iditarod pack at this hour. Baker breezed through Ophir checkpoint at 8:45 Wednesday morning and breezed out four minutes later with 14 dogs. Dallas Seavey followed Baker out of Ophir about 1:40 Wednesday afternoon with 13 dogs, after spending about four hours at the checkpoint.Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)Photo by Annie Feidt, APRN - AnchorageJeff King accepts the Penair Award for being the first musher to McGrath. Race Marshall Mark Nordman looks on.