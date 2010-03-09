South Carolina Republican Says Now is Time to Act on Energy Policy

A Republican Senator negotiating climate change legislation left a White House meeting on Tuesday saying now is the time to act on energy policy. South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham (right) has been working for months with Democrat John Kerry of Massachusetts (center) and Independent Senator Joe Lieberman of Connecticut (left) on a bipartisan climate change bill. Graham said this evening outside the White House that comprehensive legislation can create jobs, diminish dependence on foreign oil, and improve the environment – and he wants members of his party to get engaged.Photo and Story by Libby Casey, APRN - WashingtonDownload Audio (MP3)