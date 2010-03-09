King, Schnuelle, Baker Battle for Lead out of Nikolai

Photo by Patrick Yack, APRN -Anchorage

Each musher's sled is equipped with a tracking device that pinpoint the musher's precise location. A sled full of devices await being positioned on sleds before the start of the race on Sunday.

Iditarod front runner Sebastian Schnuelle was first into Nikolai Tuesday morning at 9:47 with just a hair more than a half hour lead over Mitch Seavey. Alaska Dispatch reporter Jill Burke is in Nikolai and she says after Seavey a string of familiar names arrived.

Lori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)