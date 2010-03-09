Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

King, Schnuelle, Baker Battle for Lead out of Nikolai

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published March 9, 2010 at 5:24 PM AKST

Photo by Patrick Yack, APRN -Anchorage

Each musher's sled is equipped with a tracking device that pinpoint the musher's precise location. A sled full of devices await being positioned on sleds before the start of the race on Sunday.

Iditarod front runner Sebastian Schnuelle was first into Nikolai Tuesday morning  at 9:47 with just a hair more than a half hour lead over Mitch Seavey. Alaska Dispatch reporter Jill Burke is in Nikolai and she says after Seavey a string of familiar names arrived.

Lori Townsend, APRN – AnchorageDownload Audio (MP3)
News
Pat Yack
See stories by Pat Yack