Fast Pace Marks First Hours of Iditarod

Photo by Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Fans and supporters turned out in force Saturday to cheer on their favorite mushers.This year's Iditarod is shaping up to be a fast one. The leaders are already out of the Rainy Pass checkpoint.

Whitehorse musher Sebastian Schnuelle is in front. He left the checkpoint at 2:20 Monday afternoon.But he doesn't have much breathing room- John Baker from Kotzebue and Warren Palfrey from British Columbia are only about 20 minutes back. Ray Redington Jr and Zack Steer and Paul Gephardt are also close behind. A number of teams are resting at Rainy Pass, including Hans Gatt, Cim Smyth, Aliy Zirkle and Jeff King.Annie Feidt, APRN - AnchoragePhoto of Schnuelle by Patrick Yack, APRN - AnchorageFollow all the coverage on your favorite APRN station, here at APRN.org and on Twitter @APRN or @Iditarod.Download Audio (MP3)