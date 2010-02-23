Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Russian Hunters Share Their Stories with Alaska Natives and Biologists

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published February 23, 2010 at 6:11 PM AKST

Native hunters from Chukotka, in Russia's far east, are visiting Alaska this month to share their experiences with Alaska Natives and biologists.The Russians have seen dramatic changes in the last decade due to global warming and they're hoping the exchange will help conserve marine mammal populations.Photo and story by Annie Feidt, APRN - AnchorageSergey and Vladilen Kavry are visiting Alaska to share their experience with fellow hunters and biologists.Download Audio (MP3)
