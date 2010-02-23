Russian Hunters Share Their Stories with Alaska Natives and Biologists

Native hunters from Chukotka, in Russia's far east, are visiting Alaska this month to share their experiences with Alaska Natives and biologists.The Russians have seen dramatic changes in the last decade due to global warming and they're hoping the exchange will help conserve marine mammal populations.Photo and story by Annie Feidt, APRN - AnchorageSergey and Vladilen Kavry are visiting Alaska to share their experience with fellow hunters and biologists.Download Audio (MP3)