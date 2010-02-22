Alaskans Turn in Impressive Olympic Performance

Alaskan's turned in impressive performances today at the Olympic games in Vancouver. In Hockey, Palmer's Kerry Weiland scored a goal in a 9-1 win over Sweden. The win will advance team USA to the final game, which will take place on Thursday, against either Canada or Finland. The US is assured of either the silver or bronze medal.And in Cross Country Skiing, Anchorage's Kikkan Randall led the United States. to a record sixth place finish in the team skate sprint. She and teammate Caitlin Compton each skied three laps of a 1.4 kilometer course. They spent much of the race in eighth place but Randall came on strong at the end.Annie Feidt, APRN – AnchoragePhoto of Kerry Weiland provided by Christina Sorbara.Download Audio (MP3)