Persily Makes His Case at Senate Confirmation Hearing

Larry Persily, President Obama's nominee to be the Federal Coordinator of the Office for Alaska Natural Gas Transportation Projects, and Patricia Hoffman, appointed to be an Assistant Secretary in the Energy Department, faced questioning by the Senate Energy Committee Tuesday at their confirmation hearings.President Obama’s choice to lead the Office of the Federal Coordinator for Alaska Natural Gas Transportation Projects faced a handful of Senators in Washington today (Tuesday) and assured them an Alaska gas line has a future.Libby Casey, APRN – Washington, D.C.Download Audio (MP3)