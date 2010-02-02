Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Persily Makes His Case at Senate Confirmation Hearing

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published February 2, 2010 at 6:02 PM AKST

Larry Persily, President Obama's nominee to be the Federal Coordinator of the Office for Alaska Natural Gas Transportation Projects, and Patricia Hoffman, appointed to be an Assistant Secretary in the Energy Department, faced questioning by the Senate Energy Committee Tuesday at their confirmation hearings.President Obama’s choice to lead the Office of the Federal Coordinator for Alaska Natural Gas Transportation Projects faced a handful of Senators in Washington today (Tuesday) and assured them an Alaska gas line has a future.Libby Casey, APRN – Washington, D.C.Download Audio (MP3)
News
Kristin Spack
See stories by Kristin Spack