Tourists Spending Less in Alaska Ports

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published August 25, 2009 at 6:18 PM AKDT

Bear tour - looking for bears 1

Photo by Ed Shoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Tourists, such as the ones looking for bears, are still coming to Alaska, but their numbers are down and tour operators are looking for ways to adjust.

It’s no secret that the weak economy is hurting cruise-ship tourism in Alaska. Plenty of people are still sailing to Southeast and Southcentral ports. But they’re spending less on shore.

Zipride 2

Download Audio (MP3)
