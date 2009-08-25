Tourists Spending Less in Alaska Ports

Photo by Ed Shoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Tourists, such as the ones looking for bears, are still coming to Alaska, but their numbers are down and tour operators are looking for ways to adjust.

It’s no secret that the weak economy is hurting cruise-ship tourism in Alaska. Plenty of people are still sailing to Southeast and Southcentral ports. But they’re spending less on shore.

More on Icy Strait Point.

ZipRider is thought to be the longest continuous zipline. Click here for virtual ride.

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – JuneauDownload Audio (MP3)