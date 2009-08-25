Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Native Charter School Seeing Robust Enrollment

Alaska Public Media | By Pat Yack
Published August 25, 2009 at 9:21 AM AKDT

Part I. A special look at the Alaska Native Cultural Charter SchoolA year ago the Alaska Native Cultural Charter School was desperately recruiting students as staff prepared temporary classrooms in an Anchorage church.  This year finds the school in permanent quarters and showing a robust enrollment.Len Anderson, KSKA – Anchorage

ANCCS_School_Banner

Download Audio (MP3)Guiding Native Values Respect for elders Honor the ancestors Respect for family, self and others Preserve and pass on traditional ways of knowing Responsibility, hard work, and endurance Compassion, dignity and humility Humor, cooperation and caring Knowledge of and respect for nature Knowledge of language Wisdom Self-sufficiency
News
Pat Yack
See stories by Pat Yack