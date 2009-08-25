Native Charter School Seeing Robust Enrollment

Part I. A special look at the Alaska Native Cultural Charter SchoolA year ago the Alaska Native Cultural Charter School was desperately recruiting students as staff prepared temporary classrooms in an Anchorage church. This year finds the school in permanent quarters and showing a robust enrollment.Len Anderson, KSKA – Anchorage

Download Audio (MP3)Guiding Native Values Respect for elders Honor the ancestors Respect for family, self and others Preserve and pass on traditional ways of knowing Responsibility, hard work, and endurance Compassion, dignity and humility Humor, cooperation and caring Knowledge of and respect for nature Knowledge of language Wisdom Self-sufficiency