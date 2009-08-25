Alaska Native Cultural Charter School Mixes Traditional Knowledge with Western Academics

Part II. A Special Look at the Alaska Native Cultural Charter School As the Alaska Native Cultural Charter School in Anchorage begins its second year, its teachers and staff are preparing even more ways to mix traditional knowledge with western academics.Len Anderson, KSKA – Anchorage

Download Audio (MP3)Guiding Native Values Respect for elders Honor the ancestors Respect for family, self and others Preserve and pass on traditional ways of knowing Responsibility, hard work, and endurance Compassion, dignity and humility Humor, cooperation and caring Knowledge of and respect for nature Knowledge of language Wisdom Self-sufficiency