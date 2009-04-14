Salazar Hears Alaskans on Offshore Development

Supporters of offshore drilling gather as Secretary of Interior Ken Salazar listens to Alaskans at the Dena'ina Conventional Center in Anchorage. View more APRN photos from the rally on flickr. Photo by Annie Feidt.Interior Secretary Ken Salazar visited Anchorage today to collect Alaskan’s views on off shore oil and gas development. Its part of a series of meetings he is holding around the country to gather more public input on a five year draft lease sale plan the Bush Administration implemented days before leaving office. It includes sales in Bristol Bay and the Beafort and Chukchi Seas. Salazar heard a range of views on the issue from Alaskans and says he will have a tough decision to make.

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage