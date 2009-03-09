Schnuelle first out of Rainy Pass in tight Iditarod leader pack

Two-time defending Iditarod champion Lance Mackey led the way into the Rainy Pass checkpoint at 11:34 this morning. Norwegian Bjornar Anderson followed more than an hour behind. Ramey Smyth, Aliy Zirkle, Hans Gatt and Jeff King all arrived into the same checkpoint in a tightly packed group around 1:00 p.m. this afternoon. At the time of recording, Sebastian Schnuelle had taken the lead out of Rainy Pass, closely followed by Paul Gebhardt, Rick Swenson and Aaron Burmeister.Annie Feidt and David Shurtleff, APRN - Anchorage

