Sitka teen's design to wrap Alaska Airlines 737

A Sitka teen whose artistic skills were recognized over the weekend will soon see her talent flying Alaska's skies. Sitka High Junior Hannah Hamburg won the Grand Prize in the Alaska Airlines "Paint the Plane" competition, open to all Alaskans in grades K-12. Hamburg's winning design was unveiled Saturday as part of Alaska's 50th anniversary statehood celebration in Anchorage and will adorn an Alaska Airlines 737 sometime this year.Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock, KCAW - SitkaDownload Audio (MP3)