Interview: Danish Ambassador Friis Arne Petersen

Pictured: Niels Junker Jacobsen, Economic Minister-Counselor for the Embassy of Denmark; Shelly James, trade specialist with the Alaska Office of International Trade; Friis Arne Petersen, Denmark's Ambassador to the United States. If you think $4, $5 or $6 a gallon sounds like a lot to pay for gas, imagine shelling out $10 a gallon instead. That's what citizens of Denmark pay. Fuel there is heavily taxed, in part to encourage conservation. Danish Ambassador Friis Petersen is in Alaska this week to talk about energy issues. Greenland -- a self-governing province of Denmark -- is poised to begin developing oil and gas resources. And Petersen is interested in the development lessons Alaska has to offer.Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage