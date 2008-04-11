U.S.S. Queenfish, surfaced during a secret mission in 1970. Click the image above for more photos.

In 1970, the U.S. Navy sent the nuclear submarine USS Queenfish into arctic waters to survey the uncharted Siberian Continental Shelf. The secret mission took 20 days and covered more than 3,000 miles. Alfred McLaren was captain of the Queenfish and he has a new book out on the remarkable journey called Unknown Waters. McLaren says it was arduous to navigate without charts in the extreme arctic environment.

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage