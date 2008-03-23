Four dead, one missing after ship sinks off Dutch Harbor

The Coast Guard continues to search this morning for a missing crewman, after a fishing trawler sank in the Bering Sea yesterday killing four people on board.The boat's owner, the Fishing Company of Alaska, has identified the dead as captain Eric Peter Jacobsen, chief engineer Daniel Cook, mate David Silveira and crewman Byron Carrillo. The 180-foot Alaska Ranger, based out of Seattle, started taking on water shortly before 3:00 a.m. yesterday after losing control of its rudder. At the time, the vessel was in 6- to 8-foot seas with about 25 knot winds, said to be rough conditions for life rafts.