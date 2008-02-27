ExxonMobil and spill plaintiffs face off in U.S. Supreme Court

Lawyers for ExxonMobil and Exxon Valdez oil spill plaintiffs faced off before the U.S. Supreme Court today. At issue was the $2.5 billion punitive damages award by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of the spill plaintiffs. The punitive damages case ping-ponged for 13 years between the Federal District Court of Alaska and the Ninth Circuit court. The award was originally set at $5 billion but after all the legal back-and-forth, the Ninth Circuit reduced it.

Joel Southern, APRN - Washington, DC