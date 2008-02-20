ExxonMobil and plaintiffs in the Exxon Valdez oil spill lawsuit are gearing up for arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court later this month (Feb 27). Back here at home, victims of the spill have banded together to form The Whole Truth campaign in support of more than 32,000 fishermen, women and Alaska Natives still waiting to recover damages from the spill, now nearly 20 years old. Will their voices be heard in Washington? Will it make a difference? The answers to those -- and your -- questions this week on Talk of Alaska, live from APRN stations statewide.GUESTS:

, Executive Director of Prince William Soundkeeper Osa Schultz, plaintiff, fisherwoman and small business owner, Cordova

HOST: Michael Carey, independent journalist