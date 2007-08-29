Anchorage School District approves new culturally-sensitive scheduling policy

Starting this week, when Anchorage schools schedule an event, they'd better double check to make certain it doesn't fall on one of 12 days deemed culturally or religiously significant. Monday night the Anchorage School Board approved a new policy that prohibits school all events on those days.The following are the days on which no Anchorage School District activities may be scheduled:

New Years Day

Orthodox Christmas

Good Friday

Easter

Orthodox Easter

Passover*

Rosh Hashana*

Yom Kippur*

Eid al Fitr*

Eid al Adha*

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

* Observed from sundown of the preceding day through entire calendared date.Len Anderson, KSKA - Anchorage