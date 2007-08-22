Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Owners of Selendang Ayu plead guilty and pay $10 million

Published August 22, 2007 at 6:47 PM AKDT
Photo by U.S. Coast GuardA final federal settlement was reached today with the owners of the Selendang Ayu, the freighter that ran aground off Unalaska Island in December 2004 and broke in two, spilling tons of soybeans and thousands of gallons of fuel into the Bering sea. The owners, IMC Shipping, pleaded guilty to three federal misdemeanor charges and agreed to pay a $10 million fine. Alaska U.S. Attorney Nelson Cohen says $3 million will be paid into the National Fish and Wildlife Fund for risk assessment.

Lori Townsend and David Shurtleff, APRN - Anchorage
