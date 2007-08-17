Alaska Railroad introducing whistle-stop service into Kenai backcountry

Starting next Thursday, a new whistle-stop train will give passengers backcountry access to the eastern half of the Kenai Peninsula. Chugach National Forest officials previewed the service yesterday on a trip to Spencer Glacier in the mountains south of Portage Valley. Railroad ad Forest officials previewed the new service yesterday for Ted Stevens, Lisa Murkowski and the press.

View photos from the Alaska Railroad train trip here -- photos by David Shurtleff, APRNDavid Shurtleff, APRN - Anchorage