Stevens back in Alaska, focused on issues and looking ahead to campaign

Senator Ted Stevens is on his first trip back to Alaska since FBI agents searched his Girdwood home last week. The senator isn't responding to questions about the renovation of his home and the ongoing federal investigation. But he came to the APRN studios yesterday to talk about a range of other issues. Stevens says his campaign for re-election next year is going well. He says he has more money raised than in his last election cycle, but he says the cost of running an election has risen dramatically over the years. Stevens says his first run for the Senate cost him $38,000, but next year he anticipates it will be $5 million.

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage