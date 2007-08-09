Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Ocean Rangers program getting off to a slow start

Published August 9, 2007 at 6:16 PM AKDT

The state is having a hard time finding a company to hire and oversee Ocean Rangers. The cruise ship environmental monitoring program was approved by voters last year.

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau
