Ocean Rangers program getting off to a slow start
The state is having a hard time finding a company to hire and oversee Ocean Rangers. The cruise ship environmental monitoring program was approved by voters last year.
- Read Ralph Nader’s column on cleaning up the cruise industry
- Find out more about the state’s cruise-ship environmental compliance program
- Read what the cruise ship initiative sponsors wanted to happen
- See what the cuise ship industry is up to in Alaska and Hawaii
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau