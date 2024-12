Biologists in Anchorage are getting a daily look at how walrus in the Chukchi Sea are responding to rapidly retreating sea ice. Walrus, especially females, depend heavily on sea ice to feed and care for their young. Scientists hope the study will give them greater insight into how global warming will affect the animals.

(PDF)Photos and PDF provided by Tony Fischbach, USGS - Walrus Research Program Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage