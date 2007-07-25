Five die in flightseeing plane crash outside Ketchikan

Cockpit of crashed Tarquan Air floatplane outside Ketchikan, Alaska. Photo courtesy the Alaska State Troopers.The Coast Guard reported there were no survivors in Tuesday's crash of a Ketchikan-based flightseeing plane. On board were the pilot and four cruise ship passengers.The wreckage of the single engine de Haviland Beaver was spotted by aerial searchers in mountainous terrain at about 2,400 feet some 35 miles northeast of Ketchikan. The float plane left Ketchikan about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a tour of Misty Fjords National Monument.Tarquan Air pilot Joseph H. Campbell (56) of Ketchikan was flying with passengers from the cruise ship 'Sun Princess.' The passengers included William F. Eddy (59) and Jeanne J. Eddy (59) from Jacksonville, Florida and Paul J. McManus (60) and Marianne M. McManus (56) of Leicester, Massachusetts.Tune in to Alaska News Nightly this evening on APRN stations statewide for updates on this story and for more news from around the state.

Additional photos provided by the Alaska State Troopers