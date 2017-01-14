Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Traveling Music 1-22-17

Alaska Public Media | By Shonti Elder
Published January 13, 2017 at 11:34 PM AKST

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

1-22-17

 

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

 

Midnight Wander (instrumental)

Mean Lids / Matt Turino

Kalyx

meanlids.com

4:04

 

Well for Zoe

Karine Polwart and Tim O'Brien / Karine Polwart

Wells for Zoe

Compass

3:33

 

Music in your Eyes

Stan Rogers / Willie P. Bennett

From Coffee House to Concert Hall

Fogarty's Cove

4:40

 

Eveline

Cathie Ryan / Cathie Ryan

Cathie Ryan

Shanachie

4:10

 

Tears for Lot's Wife

Karine Polwart / Karine Polwart

Traces

karinepolwart.com

4:01

 

No Telling

(announced as No Half Measures)

Niamh Parsons / Linda Thompson

The Old Simplicity

Green Linnett

4:58

 

The Wonderful Sea Voyage of Holy St. Brendan (instrumental)

Alison Brown Quartet with John Doyle and Eamonn Coyne / Alison Brown, Gary West

Wells for Zoe

Compass

6:05

 

No Half Measures, The Song of the Drinking Man's Wife

Niamh Parsons / Alistair Hulett

The Old Simplicity

Green Linnett

3:52

 

It's a Long Road that has No Turn

Cathie Ryan / Cathie Ryan

Cathie Ryan

Shanachie

3:55

 

Evangeline

Stan Rogers / Stan Rogers

From Coffee House to Concert Hall

Fogarty's Cove

2:40

 

We're All Leaving

Karine Polwart / Karine Polwart

Traces

karinepolwart.com

 

White Dress

Cathie Ryan / Dave Swarbrick, Ralph McTell

Cathie Ryan

Shanachie

3:23

 

The Briar and the Rose

Niamh Parsons and the Loose Connections / Tom Waits

Loosen Up

Green Linnet

3:22

 

The Road to Corrandulla (The Lachaber Badger, The Road to Corrandulla) instrumentals

Sharon Shannon, Frankie Gavin, Michael McGoldrick, Jim Murray / Fred Morrison, Michael McGoldrick

Tunes

Compass

4:33
News
Shonti Elder
Shonti was born in India to teacher parents, who named her a common Indian name which means peace. She has degrees from Oberlin, Boston University and UAA. She began at KSKA as a volunteer in 1978 and has had an acoustic music show ever since, during her tenure as board member (and president), and 13 years on staff as first volunteer coordinator and then operations director along with that for five years. Her current volunteer program is Traveling Music. Shonti is also a professional fiddler, and has several CD’s of original music with her friend Will Putman. She lives in the Valley with her husband Bill Frey, and has two musical children, Kluonie and Devin.
See stories by Shonti Elder