DOC inmate dies by suicide

Alaska Public Media | By Anne Hillman
Published January 10, 2017 at 9:59 PM AKST

An inmate at Highland Correctional Center died by suicide Tuesday. Twenty-two-year-old Nina Amigale Alexie was found unresponsive in her cell during a routine check last Friday. She was taken to Alaska Regional Hospital and passed away four days later. Department of Corrections spokesperson Corey Allen-Young said there's no indication she was on suicide watch.

Alexie was awaiting trial for murder II and manslaughter for the death of her infant daughter last summer.

Her death will be investigated by the state's Medical Examiner's Office, the State Troopers, and internally by the DOC.

DOC staff will provide grief counseling to inmates who request it.
Anne Hillman
Anne Hillman is the healthy communities editor at Alaska Public Media and a host of Hometown, Alaska. Reach her at ahillman@alaskapublic.or. Read more about Anne here
