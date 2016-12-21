Traveling Music 1-8-17

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

1-8-17

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Let It Go

Pentatonix / Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

That's Christmas To Me

ptxofficial.com

3:25

Voices of Winter / Red & Green

Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, Cindy Mangsen / Ann Hills, Maddy Prior

Voices of Winter

Gadfly Records

5:43

Johnny's Christmas Stocking, Ballyvournie Polka, JP's Polka, Good King Wenceslaus (instrumentals)

Mary Coogan and friends / Mary Coogan, Trad.

A Celebration of Christmas with Celtic Spirit

www.markdannrecording.com

3:51

Stevenson's

Hannah Rarity / music Hannah Rarity, lyrics Robert Louis Stevenson

Beginnings

www.hannahrarity.com

3:15

A bhurcaigh Bhui o'n gCeim (de Burca the Fair)

pronounced A Voorkig Vee own Game

Nollaig Casey / traditional

The Music of What Happened

www.nollaigcasey.com

3:09

The Snows

Maighread Ni Dhomnaill and Triona Ni Dhomnaill / Traditional

Celtic Christmas III

Windham Hill

3:32

Winter Wonderland / Don't Worry Be Happy

Pentatonix, with Tori Kelly / Felix Bernard & Dick Smith, Bobby McFerrin

That's Christmas To Me

ptxofficial.com

3:27

Witch Hazel

Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, Cindy Mangsen / Tom Gala

Voices of Winter

Gadfly Records

2:45

Where Are You Tonight (I Wonder)?

Hannah Rarity / Andy M. Stewart

Beginnings

www.hannahrarity.com

5:58

A Raven in the Snow

Brian Dunning and Jeff Johnson / Brian Dunning and Jeff Johnson

Celtic Christmas III

Windham Hill

4:04

The Holly and the Ivey Girl, Mick Casserly's Reel (intrumentals)

Mary Coogan and friends / Mary Coogan, Trad.

A Celebration of Christmas with Celtic Spirit

www.markdannrecording.com

3:41

The Bonnie Blue-Eyed Lassie

Nollaig Casey / traditional learned from Elizabeth Cronin

The Music of What Happened

www.nollaigcasey.com

4:40

Miller Tae My Trade

Hannah Rarity / Traditional

Beginnings

www.hannahrarity.com

3:03

Hanerot Halalu

Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, Cindy Mangsen / Traditionl

Voices of Winter

Gadfly Records

2:23