Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Traveling Music 1-8-17

Alaska Public Media | By Shonti Elder
Published December 21, 2016 at 4:57 PM AKST

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

1-8-17

 

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

 

Let It Go

Pentatonix / Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez

That's Christmas To Me

ptxofficial.com

3:25

 

Voices of Winter / Red & Green

Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, Cindy Mangsen / Ann Hills, Maddy Prior

Voices of Winter

Gadfly Records

5:43

 

Johnny's Christmas Stocking, Ballyvournie Polka, JP's Polka, Good King Wenceslaus (instrumentals)

Mary Coogan and friends / Mary Coogan, Trad.

A Celebration of Christmas with Celtic Spirit

www.markdannrecording.com

3:51

 

Stevenson's

Hannah Rarity / music Hannah Rarity, lyrics Robert Louis Stevenson

Beginnings

www.hannahrarity.com

3:15

 

A bhurcaigh Bhui o'n gCeim (de Burca the Fair)

pronounced A Voorkig Vee own Game

Nollaig Casey / traditional

The Music of What Happened

www.nollaigcasey.com

3:09

 

The Snows

Maighread Ni Dhomnaill and Triona Ni Dhomnaill / Traditional

Celtic Christmas III

Windham Hill

3:32

 

Winter Wonderland / Don't Worry Be Happy

Pentatonix, with Tori Kelly / Felix Bernard & Dick Smith, Bobby McFerrin

That's Christmas To Me

ptxofficial.com

3:27

 

Witch Hazel

Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, Cindy Mangsen / Tom Gala

Voices of Winter

Gadfly Records

2:45

 

Where Are You Tonight (I Wonder)?

Hannah Rarity / Andy M. Stewart

Beginnings

www.hannahrarity.com

5:58

 

A Raven in the Snow

Brian Dunning and Jeff Johnson  / Brian Dunning and Jeff Johnson

Celtic Christmas III

Windham Hill

4:04

 

The Holly and the Ivey Girl, Mick Casserly's Reel (intrumentals)

Mary Coogan and friends / Mary Coogan, Trad.

A Celebration of Christmas with Celtic Spirit

www.markdannrecording.com

3:41

 

The Bonnie Blue-Eyed Lassie

Nollaig Casey / traditional learned from Elizabeth Cronin

The Music of What Happened

www.nollaigcasey.com

4:40

 

Miller Tae My Trade

Hannah Rarity / Traditional

Beginnings

www.hannahrarity.com

3:03

 

Hanerot Halalu

Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, Cindy Mangsen / Traditionl

Voices of Winter

Gadfly Records

2:23
News
Shonti Elder
Shonti was born in India to teacher parents, who named her a common Indian name which means peace. She has degrees from Oberlin, Boston University and UAA. She began at KSKA as a volunteer in 1978 and has had an acoustic music show ever since, during her tenure as board member (and president), and 13 years on staff as first volunteer coordinator and then operations director along with that for five years. Her current volunteer program is Traveling Music. Shonti is also a professional fiddler, and has several CD’s of original music with her friend Will Putman. She lives in the Valley with her husband Bill Frey, and has two musical children, Kluonie and Devin.
See stories by Shonti Elder