Traveling Music 1-8-17
Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
1-8-17
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Let It Go
Pentatonix / Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez
That's Christmas To Me
ptxofficial.com
3:25
Voices of Winter / Red & Green
Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, Cindy Mangsen / Ann Hills, Maddy Prior
Voices of Winter
Gadfly Records
5:43
Johnny's Christmas Stocking, Ballyvournie Polka, JP's Polka, Good King Wenceslaus (instrumentals)
Mary Coogan and friends / Mary Coogan, Trad.
A Celebration of Christmas with Celtic Spirit
www.markdannrecording.com
3:51
Stevenson's
Hannah Rarity / music Hannah Rarity, lyrics Robert Louis Stevenson
Beginnings
www.hannahrarity.com
3:15
A bhurcaigh Bhui o'n gCeim (de Burca the Fair)
pronounced A Voorkig Vee own Game
Nollaig Casey / traditional
The Music of What Happened
www.nollaigcasey.com
3:09
The Snows
Maighread Ni Dhomnaill and Triona Ni Dhomnaill / Traditional
Celtic Christmas III
Windham Hill
3:32
Winter Wonderland / Don't Worry Be Happy
Pentatonix, with Tori Kelly / Felix Bernard & Dick Smith, Bobby McFerrin
That's Christmas To Me
ptxofficial.com
3:27
Witch Hazel
Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, Cindy Mangsen / Tom Gala
Voices of Winter
Gadfly Records
2:45
Where Are You Tonight (I Wonder)?
Hannah Rarity / Andy M. Stewart
Beginnings
www.hannahrarity.com
5:58
A Raven in the Snow
Brian Dunning and Jeff Johnson / Brian Dunning and Jeff Johnson
Celtic Christmas III
Windham Hill
4:04
The Holly and the Ivey Girl, Mick Casserly's Reel (intrumentals)
Mary Coogan and friends / Mary Coogan, Trad.
A Celebration of Christmas with Celtic Spirit
www.markdannrecording.com
3:41
The Bonnie Blue-Eyed Lassie
Nollaig Casey / traditional learned from Elizabeth Cronin
The Music of What Happened
www.nollaigcasey.com
4:40
Miller Tae My Trade
Hannah Rarity / Traditional
Beginnings
www.hannahrarity.com
3:03
Hanerot Halalu
Priscilla Herdman, Anne Hills, Cindy Mangsen / Traditionl
Voices of Winter
Gadfly Records
2:23