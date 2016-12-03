Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 2, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Economists respond to loss in oil and gas jobs

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

The state’s oil and gas industry shed nearly 2400 jobs in the first half of the year. That’s according to new data from the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development. A state economist says the oil and gas industry is shrinking fast, but it could bottom out soon.

Anchorage lags behind rest of the state in opening pot shop

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

As legal, recreational marijuana has inched closer to a reality across Alaska the last few weeks, a lot of people are asking: why doesn’t Anchorage have a pot shop yet? After store openings in Fairbanks, Juneau and Valdez, Anchorage is still weeks away from having an open retailer.

Teen convicted of shooting foster father over vape charger

Associated Press

An 18-year-old Anchorage man who told police he killed his foster father because he took away a vapor cigarette charger has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Climate change affects hunters as well as hunted animals

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Alaskans have heard stories for years about how climate change is affecting subsistence hunting and fishing. Now researchers are trying to quantify that impact - and they're finding the biggest problem is access.

Controversial Sled Dog film to premiere at Canadian festival

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The acclaimed Whistler, BC film festival started this week, featuring Canadian first-run Oscar-buzz films like Ms. Sloan and La La Land. Although the pictures feature Hollywood luminaries Julianne Moore, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, those stars could be upstaged by the subjects of another film.. one creating a lot of controversy in the mushing world.

Rescuers carry down skier after injury at Turnagain Pass

Associated Press

A 36-year-old Anchorage skier was carried to safety after an injury at Turnagain Pass.

AK: Orca ‘swims again’ thanks to Homer skeleton builders

Shahla Farzan. KBBI - Homer

Knowing how to assemble a whale skeleton is a rare skill. For a small group of students at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College in Homer, rebuilding skeletons is all in a day’s work.

49 Voices: James Evans of Chugiak

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week, we're hearing from James Evans from Chugiak. Evans is a former U.S. Navy photographer and will be graduating from the University of Alaska Anchorage this month.