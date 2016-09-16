How courts protect vulnerable Alaskans—the elderly

Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska returns after its brief summer hiatus with a three-part look at the protective role courts play on behalf of the most vulnerable citizens—the elderly, children and new immigrants.

On this week’s program, special concerns of the elderly—from fraud protection to court-appointed guardians—will be our focus.

Older Alaskans are the fastest growing population group in the state. Practically everyone has an older relative or a neighbor aging in place. With that chapter of life comes challenges over health and medicine, safety and security, independence and even the dangers of loneliness.

Courts have a role; they can appoint a helper. This can come in the form of a limited or an expansive power of attorney; a conservator who basically pays the bills and files the taxes; or a guardian who oversees all aspects—from health and safety to finances. Guardianship is not a forever role; it can be reviewed, calibrated or reversed.

A magistrate judge working in this area said his first impression was the good work of helping those in need. But with time, he more fully realized that guardianship means eclipsing some rights—a decision the courts take very seriously.

If you have an aging relative or a friend and neighbor you worry about, bring your questions and concerns. Learn how to enlist the court’s help, and more chillingly, hear accounts of fending off too-good-to-be-true charlatans and opportunists who prey on vulnerable and lonely seniors.

Join us for this important look at legally caring for older Alaskans.

Senior Judge Elaine Andrews and Kathleen McCoy

Free and open to the public:

Thursdays, Oct. 13 and Nov. 10, presented by ASAGA

Noon: How to Petition for Adult Guardianship

1:00 pm: How to Fill out your Annual Report

Snowden Training Room, 820 W. 4th Ave.

Find out more about judicial retention in the upcoming election. Additional information at Alaska Judicial Council website, and the Alaska Division of Elections website

