Kenai marijuana operations in hands of the assembly

A citizen petition to ask voters whether commercial marijuana operations should be banned outside city limits in the Kenai Peninsula Borough is now in the hands of the Borough Assembly. The petition has received sufficient signatures to be certified.

Listen now

Now the Assembly has two options— they can do nothing and the issue will be on the fall 2017 ballot or they can hold a special election. That would have to be done by ordinance, which allows for public hearing at the assembly.

Borough officials estimate that a special election would cost around $60,000, whether it is conducted by mail or by voting stations.