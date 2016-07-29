Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Seattle company seeks to build senior housing in Juneau

Alaska Public Media | By Lakeidra Chavis
Published July 29, 2016 at 7:59 PM AKDT
Juneau’s St. Vincent de Paul Society and Seattle-based GMD Development were supposed to break ground on low-income senior housing on this land near the airport. With the partnership over, the land remains untouched. (Photo courtesy St. Vincent de Paul Society)
A Seattle-based company is one step closer to building a 49-unit senior housing facility in Juneau. If successful, it would cater to a region's housing market that's been historically difficult for everyone, especially Southeast's aging population.

Earlier this week, the Juneau Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for GMD Development, LLC. The majority of the beds in the proposed housing unit will be low-income affordable housing.

Assemblyman Loren Jones thinks it's a positive step for the community.

"Where it's at, it's going to be next to the assisted living facility, so there'd be a senior complex there in the valley, and I think it's very important for Juneau for that to take place," Jones said.

The location of the site is off Clinton Drive, near Safeway. The non-profit Senior Citizens Support Services Inc. plans to build a 90-apartment, assisted-living facility in the same area.

Jones says the proposed housing project would help a market that really needs it.

"I have every anticipation there may yet be some construction work this fall, but I would suspect construction would hopefully start next spring," Jones said.

A 2014 market study estimated that over the next 30 years, Juneau will need more than 300 additional beds to meet demand given city's limited space.
Lakeidra Chavis
