Traveling Music 7-17-16

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

7-17-16

Upcoming Concert: Laura and the Killed Men, Saturday, July 23, at 10 PM at the Tap Root, 3300 Spenard Rd., Anchorage, taprootalaska.com

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Everchanging Trail

Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney, Sam Golden

Everchanging Trail

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

2:48

Black Blizzard

Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney

One Bell

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

3:19

Boston

Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney, Sam Golden

Everchanging Trail

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

4:49

All The Gold Is Gone

Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney

One Bell

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

5:16

Waiting for the Clothes to Get Clean

Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott

Couchville Sessions

Full Light Records

4:42

Down on the Riverbed

Kate MacKenzie / Dave Alvin

House on Fire (Red House Records 10th Anniversary)

Red House

4:09

Love is the Reason

Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott

Couchville Sessions

Full Light Records

3:14

Hymn

Laura and the Killed Men / Sam Golden, Laura Kepner-Adney,

Everchanging Trail

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

2:53

Child of Mine

Bill Staines / Bill Staines

House on Fire (Red House Records 10th Anniversary)

Red House

3:31

The World's Fair Hotel

Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney, Sam Golden

Everchanging Trail

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

2:57

It's About Time

Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott

Couchville Sessions

Full Light Records

4:25

The Archer

Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney

One Bell

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

4:16

Potter's Wheel

Freyda & Acoustic Attitude / Freyda Epstein

House on Fire (Red House Records 10th Anniversary)

Red House

5:04