Traveling Music 7-17-16
Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
7-17-16
Upcoming Concert: Laura and the Killed Men, Saturday, July 23, at 10 PM at the Tap Root, 3300 Spenard Rd., Anchorage, taprootalaska.com
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Everchanging Trail
Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney, Sam Golden
Everchanging Trail
www.lauraandthekilledmen.com
2:48
Black Blizzard
Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney
One Bell
www.lauraandthekilledmen.com
3:19
Boston
Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney, Sam Golden
Everchanging Trail
www.lauraandthekilledmen.com
4:49
All The Gold Is Gone
Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney
One Bell
www.lauraandthekilledmen.com
5:16
Waiting for the Clothes to Get Clean
Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott
Couchville Sessions
Full Light Records
4:42
Down on the Riverbed
Kate MacKenzie / Dave Alvin
House on Fire (Red House Records 10th Anniversary)
Red House
4:09
Love is the Reason
Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott
Couchville Sessions
Full Light Records
3:14
Hymn
Laura and the Killed Men / Sam Golden, Laura Kepner-Adney,
Everchanging Trail
www.lauraandthekilledmen.com
2:53
Child of Mine
Bill Staines / Bill Staines
House on Fire (Red House Records 10th Anniversary)
Red House
3:31
The World's Fair Hotel
Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney, Sam Golden
Everchanging Trail
www.lauraandthekilledmen.com
2:57
It's About Time
Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott
Couchville Sessions
Full Light Records
4:25
The Archer
Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney
One Bell
www.lauraandthekilledmen.com
4:16
Potter's Wheel
Freyda & Acoustic Attitude / Freyda Epstein
House on Fire (Red House Records 10th Anniversary)
Red House
5:04