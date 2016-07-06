Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Traveling Music 7-17-16

Alaska Public Media | By Shonti Elder
Published July 5, 2016 at 9:48 PM AKDT

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

7-17-16

 

Upcoming Concert:  Laura and the Killed Men, Saturday, July 23, at 10 PM at the Tap Root, 3300 Spenard Rd., Anchorage,  taprootalaska.com

 

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

 

 

Everchanging Trail

Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney, Sam Golden

Everchanging Trail

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

2:48

 

Black Blizzard

Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney

One Bell

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

3:19

 

Boston

Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney, Sam Golden

Everchanging Trail

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

4:49

 

All The Gold Is Gone

Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney

One Bell

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

5:16

 

Waiting for the Clothes to Get Clean

Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott

Couchville Sessions

Full Light Records

4:42

 

Down on the Riverbed

Kate MacKenzie / Dave Alvin

House on Fire (Red House Records 10th Anniversary)

Red House

4:09

 

Love is the Reason

Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott

Couchville Sessions

Full Light Records

3:14

 

Hymn

Laura and the Killed Men / Sam Golden, Laura Kepner-Adney,

Everchanging Trail

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

2:53

 

Child of Mine

Bill Staines / Bill Staines

House on Fire (Red House Records 10th Anniversary)

Red House

3:31

 

The World's Fair Hotel

Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney, Sam Golden

Everchanging Trail

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

2:57

 

It's About Time

Darrell Scott / Darrell Scott

Couchville Sessions

Full Light Records

4:25

 

The Archer

Laura and the Killed Men / Laura Kepner-Adney

One Bell

www.lauraandthekilledmen.com

4:16

 

Potter's Wheel

Freyda & Acoustic Attitude / Freyda Epstein

House on Fire (Red House Records 10th Anniversary)

Red House

5:04
News
Shonti Elder
Shonti was born in India to teacher parents, who named her a common Indian name which means peace. She has degrees from Oberlin, Boston University and UAA. She began at KSKA as a volunteer in 1978 and has had an acoustic music show ever since, during her tenure as board member (and president), and 13 years on staff as first volunteer coordinator and then operations director along with that for five years. Her current volunteer program is Traveling Music. Shonti is also a professional fiddler, and has several CD’s of original music with her friend Will Putman. She lives in the Valley with her husband Bill Frey, and has two musical children, Kluonie and Devin.
